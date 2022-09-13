'Plan A Plan B': Comic twist to opposites attract

Riteish and Tamannaah on how Plan A Plan B approaches love story from fresh gaze of a divorce lawyer and a matchmaker
Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia
Riteish Deshmukh’s filmography proves that he has a knack for comedies. That’s what made him a perfect choice for director Shashanka Ghosh’s Plan A Plan B, which looks at romantic dramas from the lens of comedy. The Netflix film revolves around a cynical divorce lawyer, essayed by Deshmukh, who finds himself in unfamiliar territory when he starts developing feelings for a charming matchmaker, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. Opposites attract is hardly a novel theme in rom-coms, but Deshmukh says Ghosh’s treatment makes Plan A Plan B stand out. “It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences. Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me,” says the actor.
The movie sees Bhatia return to Hindi cinema after over three years. She describes the offering as “a wild ride.” “Whether it is working with the entire cast, or being directed by Shashanka sir, [making the movie] has been a memorable journey,” she shares.
Ghosh is a ball of nervous energy as he looks forward to the trailer’s release today. The director, who previously helmed Veere Di Wedding (2018), recounts how writer Rajat Arora brought the script to him. “The moment I read it, I was excited to work on this theme,” he states. Writer Arora adds that the light-hearted film is “a classic story depicted in a spirited, new way. Shashanka’s direction has brought a vivacious energy to the script.”
