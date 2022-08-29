Breaking News
John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi to star in '100%'

Updated on: 29 August,2022 08:56 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

John took to Instagram to announce the film

Shehnaaz Gill and John Abraham


John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are all set to star in Sajid Khan's next,  set against the backdrop of the big fat Indian wedding. The film is slated to release in Diwali 2023.


Taking to Instagram, John shared the first look of the film. The actor captioned the post, “A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??”

