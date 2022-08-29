John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi to star in '100%'

John took to Instagram to announce the film
Shehnaaz Gill and John Abraham
John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are all set to star in Sajid Khan's next, set against the backdrop of the big fat Indian wedding. The film is slated to release in Diwali 2023.
Taking to Instagram, John shared the first look of the film. The actor captioned the post, “A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??”
Also Read: Have you heard? It’s a no show for Shehnaaz Gill
View this post on Instagram