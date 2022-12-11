'Playing the role came naturally to me': Aahana Kumra on playing a journalist in 'Salaam Venky'

Kumra says command over language enabled her to play Salaam Venky role with flair

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra has switched professions—after playing a pilot in Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown, she essays the role of a journalist in Revathy’s Salaam Venky. As someone who has “a lot of journalist friends”, she says she has an understanding of their lifestyle. “[I] didn’t get too many takes because [reporting] is done in real locations. We didn’t have the luxury of going wrong. Since I have a great command over the language, playing the role came naturally to me.”

Revathy and Kajol on set

Revathy’s directorial venture revolves around a mother and her son, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “Revathy is one of the kindest human beings I have met. She is supportive and soft-spoken. I think her intention with this film is on point, which is why she was able to pull such a great cast together.”

Also Read: 'Salaam Venky' movie review: Emotional, not a sob fest

Talking about collaborating with Kajol, she says, “She is so energetic! I love the fact that she can switch on and off so seamlessly. It takes a lot to be like her. She has a glorious career, and is yet so humble.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal