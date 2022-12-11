Breaking News
Mumbai: Public toilets will get a scrubbing five times a day
Mumbai: Two women, pushed into flesh trade rescued by cops; lodge manager arrested
Mumbai: 20-year-old man arrested for molesting four school girls
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Inquiry ordered against Tulinj, Manikpur police
Mumbai: Cab driver, passengers killed my child, says woman

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Playing the role came naturally to me Aahana Kumra on playing a journalist in Salaam Venky

'Playing the role came naturally to me': Aahana Kumra on playing a journalist in 'Salaam Venky'

Updated on: 11 December,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

Kumra says command over language enabled her to play Salaam Venky role with flair

'Playing the role came naturally to me': Aahana Kumra on playing a journalist in 'Salaam Venky'

Aahana Kumra


Aahana Kumra has switched professions—after playing a pilot in Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown, she essays the role of a journalist in Revathy’s Salaam Venky. As someone who has “a lot of journalist friends”, she says she has an understanding of their lifestyle. “[I] didn’t get too many takes because [reporting] is done in real locations. We didn’t have the luxury of going wrong. Since I have a great command over the language, playing the role came naturally to me.”


Revathy and Kajol on setRevathy and Kajol on set



Revathy’s directorial venture revolves around a mother and her son, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “Revathy is one of the kindest human beings I have met. She is supportive and soft-spoken. I think her intention with this film is on point, which is why she was able to pull such a great cast together.” 


Also Read: 'Salaam Venky' movie review: Emotional, not a sob fest

Talking about collaborating with Kajol, she says, “She is so energetic! I love the fact that she can switch on and off so seamlessly. It takes a lot to be like her. She has a glorious career, and is yet so humble.”

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kajol madhur bhandarkar salaam venky bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK