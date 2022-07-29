Breaking News
Plyometric, agility work for Vijay Deverakonda

Updated on: 29 July,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Liger actor’s trainer talks about getting him ready to play a UFC fighter

A still from Liger


Vijay Deverakonda may have been charming viewers with his smile during promotional rounds for Liger. But, behind the scenes, he emerged to be a lean mean fighting machine as he prepped to play a UFC fighter in the upcoming film.

Liger

Deverakonda’s trainer put him on an intense regimen comprising plyometric work and agility training, both of which kicked off in 2020. “We had to ensure that he was flexible enough to pull off the moves that should be at par with those of MMA fighters. Initially, we started with strength training to build muscle mass, and progressed to plyometric and agility exercises to enhance his mobility. I had to ensure that his body developed into one that resembles an [MMA fighter], and not a body-builder. There are various actors who have disproportionately bigger arms [compared to their lower bodies], but that is not the case with Vijay. His body is symmetric and proportional.”

Deverakonda’s weakness, reveals Sethi, is the limited strength in his lower body, back, and shoulders. “Vijay has had one or two shoulder injuries, but he has been extremely dedicated.” 

Vijay Deverakonda bollywood news Entertainment News

