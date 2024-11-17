The Sabarmati Report sees Vikrant play a journalist, who investigates the 2002 Godhra train burning, in which 59 people were killed. The tragedy had led to riots in Gujarat. At the time, Modi was the state’s Chief Minister

The burning truth?

Vikrant Massey’s latest release, The Sabarmati Report, couldn’t create waves at the box office. But it has earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Sunday, reacting to a post that described the Vikrant, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra-starrer as a must-watch, Modi wrote on X, “It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” The Ektaa R Kapoor production sees Vikrant play a journalist, who investigates the 2002 Godhra train burning, in which 59 people were killed. The tragedy had led to riots in Gujarat. At the time, Modi was the state’s Chief Minister. In response to the Prime Minister’s post, Vikrant penned a note, thanking him for his encouragement.

Mic drop moment

Stars can take notes from Diljit Dosanjh on how to turn a controversy into a power move. After the Telangana government issued a legal notice warning him against performing songs promoting alcohol and drugs at his Hyderabad concert, the Punjabi superstar took a jab at it by calling out the double standards. “If an international artiste comes to India, they are allowed to sing whatever they want. But when an artiste from your own country is singing, people have so many problems,” he remarked. He also tweaked the lyrics of his songs, replacing ‘daaru’ with ‘Coke’ in one. The musician also tackled rumours about his concert tickets being sold out, reminding fans, “This is years of hard work, not overnight fame.”

My muse forever

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently expressed his admiration for Bollywood legend Rekha, and stated that he is “obsessed” with her iconic style and timeless beauty. On Sunday, Manish shared a series of photos featuring Rekha exuding elegance in a chic black ensemble. The actor paired her look with statement earrings and a gold sling purse, all designed by Manish’s label. “Obsessed with the one and only icon. There is always [a representation of herself] in every look of hers. I love her for that,” he shared.

Jyotika stands by Suriya

Suriya’s Kanguva opened to poor response from the audience, but the superstar has got a cheerleader in actor-wife Jyotika. Penning a note, she defended the big-budget action drama, even as she admitted that the first half-hour was not impactful. What surprised her was that the strong depiction of women was being ignored by reviewers. “[Such harsh criticism] is not done by them for the most unintellectual big-budget films with age-old stories where women are stalked, double meaning dialogues are spoken… What about Kanguva’s positives? The action sequences of women in the second half?”she asked, describing the film as a “spectacle in cinema.”

Allu Arjun’s double treat

And it’s here! The trailer of the much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was launched by Allu Arjun and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna with much fanfare in Patna yesterday. Many wondered why the makers of the Sukumar-directed action fare zeroed in on the Bihar city for the grand event. Sources reveal that the leading man deliberately chose Bihar as the starting point, acknowledging the overwhelming response Pushpa: The Rise had received in the state on its 2021 release, despite the challenges of the pandemic. Not just that, while his fans were treated to Pushpa 2’s trailer, the Telugu superstar announced that the first instalment would re-release in theatres on November 22.

Health emergency

Govinda, who was in Jalgaon and neighbouring areas to campaign for the MahaYuti alliance, had to be rushed to a Mumbai hospital after he complained of severe chest pain. The incident reportedly happened during a roadshow in Pachora, which had to be halted mid-way. The actor-politician’s family was by his side as he was airlifted and brought to Mumbai for immediate medical attention.

December shaadi for duo

When is the big day? That’s all that fans have been asking ever since Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in August. Well, the suspense came to an end yesterday. The couple’s wedding invitation card surfaced online, and it looks like the lovebirds are tying the knot on December 4. The invite, which includes a basket of goodies, went viral yesterday, with netizens impressed by how it was steeped in tradition. It included an ikat saree, a jasmine garland, a scroll and confectionery items, with the card incorporating traditional motifs such as temple bells, lamps and banana leaves. Sobhita and Naga, who have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, are choosing to have an intimate celebration with only close friends and family in attendance.