Pooja Bhatt believes sister Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor will be the next superstar

Pooja Bhatt said in an interview that her sister Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor might be the next superstar

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja Bhatt spoke about equation with Alia Bhatt She said their relationship strengthened due to Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pooja believes Alia`s daughter Raha will be the next superstar

Pooja Bhatt, who had participated in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, found her greatest supporter in Alia Bhatt. The actor-filmmaker was one of the finalists. Alia would often talk in interviews about Bigg Boss OTT 2 and called her half-sister the 'Rani' of the Bhatt family. Now, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja opened up about receiving love and support from Alia during her journey on the reality show.

Pooja recalled in the interview, "Alia called me the day I came out of Bigg Boss and told me ‘Pooja, I have felt the closest to you during Bigg Boss because there has been not a single day when I did not watch it.’ She used to watch the show 24/7. Bigg Boss has brought us closer. I think I have great admiration for her. She is a very focused woman, she is a mother and she is a wonderful mother."

During the interview, Pooja felt Alia's daughter Raha Kapoor could be the next superstar. She noted, "There was Pooja Bhatt, now there is Alia Bhatt and 20 years later it will be Raha."

While promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Kolkata, Alia revealed her favourite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. She shared, "Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa vo andaaz hai, jaise vo bolta hai, it's very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot." The actress added, "Manisha Rani ko hum Rani bulate the kyunki uske naam me Rani bhi hai. Unki jodi kafi cute lagti hai. But I have to take my sister's name kuki vo to humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai. The way she is."

Raha was born to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia on November 6, 2022. Announcing her name and the meaning behind it, the actress wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."