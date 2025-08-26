Pooja Bhatt took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a still from her 1992 hit song Tum Kya Mile Jaane Jaan from Saatwan Aasman. Mahesh Bhatt directed the movie, while the music was composed by the legendary music duo Raam-Laxman

Actress Pooja Bhatt today took a trip down memory lane and shared a glimpse of her 1992 hit song, Tum Kya Mile Jaane Jaan, from her movie Saatwan Aasman.

Sharing a still from the iconic song on her social media account, Pooja captioned it as, “Like the role chooses you, the lyrics choose you too. Learned over the years that while many sing them, very few live them. Thank you Suraj Sanim for this gem.” The picture shows Vivek Mushran holding Pooja in his embrace.

For the uninitiated, the movie that was released on April 17 1992, saw Pooja being paired opposite actor Vivek Mushran. The movie was directed by Pooja's father and ace director Mahesh Bhatt while the music was composed by legendary music duo Raam Laxman.

The stories was written by Suraj Samin whom Pooja thanked in her social media post. Suraj Sanim is a renowned Indian screenwriter behind some notable work like "Shaheed-E-Mohabbat Boota Singh" (1999), "Sukhmani: Hope for Life" (2010), "Heera Panna" (1973), and "Des Pardes" (1978).

With a career spanning several decades, Sanim has written screenplays, dialogues, and stories for numerous Hindi and Punjabi films. Pooja and Vivek were appreciated for the character portrayals of Pooja and Suraj in the movie. Talking about Pooja Bhatt, the actress was last scene in the OTT version of the hit reality show Bigg Boss where she received mixed reactions for being extremely vocal and strongly opiniated.

But Pooja's is identity is beyond Bigg Boss. The actress was touted as one of the best faces and talents of the early 90s of Bollywood. From movies like Chaahat, Sadak, Zakhm and many more, Pooja proved her acting prowess.

She was also in news for a lot of bold statements and photoshoots back in the day. One of the photoshoots with her father, Mahesh Bhatt, had received a lot of flag back then for being extremely bold.

