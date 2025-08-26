Amaal confessed he has had a huge crush on Shraddha since childhood, praising her hard work, organic popularity, and how Aashiqui 2 transformed her career

Amaal Mallik, a music composer and singer, appeared on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19 and shocked viewers. The singer, who has scored hits for films such as Jai Ho, Kapoor & Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story , and Kabir Singh, has spoken out about being mistaken for Bollywood stars such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and even his brother, Armaan Malik.

Amaal on having a crush on Shraddha Kapoor

In Bigg Boss 19's live stream, Amaal was seen having a conversation with the housemates, where he shared anecdotes from his life. The singer revealed that he had a huge crush on Shraddha since childhood. Amaal said, "I have had a crush on Shraddha since childhood. She has been my favourite and she is such an amazing person. Her Instagram followers are completely organic from her hard work. I have seen her journey closely, and it is totally worth all that effort. She was phenomenal in Aashiqui 2. Mohit Suri actually transformed her career with that film. He knew it when he cast her for that film. Recently, she had put a video on some viral song, and saw the amount of traction she got. Shraddha has been an influencer before it became a thing."

Amaal revealed he would look like Aditya Roy Kapur if he lost weight

Amaal and Gaurav then went on to share how the singer resembles celebs. Amaal said, "If I lose some weight, then people think I look like Aditya Roy Kapur. They have even compared me to Ranveer Singh." Gaurav and Kunickaa then suggested that he should focus on his weight loss here. Kunickaa even jokingly asked him whether he was working out at the gym or not.

Amaal then went on to share the struggles and the journey of being a composer and singer. He shared, "We make at least 27-28 songs for a movie, from which only 6-7 get selected. I had made around 27 songs for MS Dhoni, from which a lot of them were selected for the film."

In an exclusive chat, the singer also mentioned, "That yes came from a space. I have spent a decade in the industry, but somewhere people misunderstood me. I walked on the right path and kept my reality in front of the Industry due to which I am not affected that I lost work, every time I got removed from the project or when I chose to leave any. When producers removed me from big projects, I took a holiday. I don't take it to my heart, but I want to see people know who the guy is. Who Amaal Mallik is. He is not Armaan or anyone else. They know my music, but they don't know me."