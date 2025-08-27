Pooja Bhatt points out the pitiful condition of Mumbai roads: 'When will this apathy end?'

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

She further questioned the logic behind blocking major roads of the area for months in the name of repair, while the roads are still riddled with potholes

Pooja Bhatt. Pic/AFP

Actress Pooja Bhatt used social media to raise her voice against the pitiful condition of the Mumbai roads, especially in the Bandra region, where the roads are full of potholes. 

She further questioned the logic behind blocking major roads of the area for months in the name of repair, while the roads are still riddled with potholes.



The 'Sadak' actress took to her X timeline and vented out her anger, saying: “The city of Mumbai, especially Bandra, is in a very bad condition. Potholes everywhere. Is this why the majority of the roads were shut or blocked for months on end in the guise of repair work? When will this apathy end?”


Supporting Pooja, several Mumbaikars also used the comment section to express their disappointment.

One X user wrote: "Although Bandra and much of Mumbai are riddled with potholes and extended roadblocks under the pretence of repairs, the city’s massive infrastructural overhaul—particularly the road concretisation drive—is still only halfway done and won’t be completed until as late as May 2027."

Another one penned: "Now imagine if this is the state of the financial capital of India, how would the other cities and towns be- literally down in the dumps. How much does it take to build roads that last? The administration needs to learn from foreign countries."

The third comment read: "Public infrastructure is deliberately built with substandard quality, so that everytime it is rebuilt, the contractor &amp; politicians earn bribe. Common man keeps paying high taxes but gets nothing of quality. This is a vicious circle of corruption, with no way out."

One of the cybercitizens penned: "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considered the richest municipal corporation in India and a major revenue generator. But civic facilities is under very poor conditions".

Another comment went like this, "Funds expenses on superficial 'repairs' &amp; 'beautification' lights, perfectly normal tiles on pavements removed mew "stamped" tiles affixed all along Reclamation, &amp; now Swimming pool in A K Vaidya ground being built when basic needs, roads drains not avlbl. Misplaced priorities."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

