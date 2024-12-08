Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan are craving for THIS food item at film set

Pooja Hegde will next be seen for the first time with Varun Dhawan in a film by Varun's father David Dhawan. The next film is titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Picture Courtesy/Pooja Hegde's Instagram Account

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Deva’, has teamed up with actor Varun Dhawan for his father David Dhawan's next film.

The film is tentatively titled ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and gave a glimpse into her camaraderie with Varun. The actress shared a picture along with Varun, and wrote, “This duo is dreaming of bread” with laughing emojis, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans.

She followed it up with, “Chalo post our next schedule maybe?” accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji, a thinking cloud, and a pizza emoji, playfully hinting at their shared off-screen vibes and the ongoing shoot for their film.

This lighthearted post not only underscores the fun bond between the two but also hints at the fresh chemistry they’re set to bring to the big screen.

Meanwhile, the actress is juggling a packed schedule. She will be next seen in the high-octane action thriller ‘Deva’ opposite Shahid Kapoor and is part of major South Indian projects, including ‘Suriya 44’ and ‘Thalapathy 69’.

Earlier, this year, the actress moved into a swanky sea-facing abode spanning 4000 square feet, worth Rs. 45 crores a few days ago. The property is situated in the prime location of Bandra, Mumbai, and offers panoramic sea views.

A source informed at the time, "Pooja Hegde has moved to her new abode, and it's the same building as director Atlee, where the director resides with his family. The actor's house has been done up in a luxurious way”.

In October this year, Pooja jetted off to Sri Lanka to celebrate her birthday. The getaway brought her a well-deserved break for the actress from her busy shooting schedule.

