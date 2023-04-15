Pooja Hegde: Success in south gave me power to select films

Readying for her biggest Hindi release in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja says her run in Telugu movies influenced her Bollywood career

A still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Strange are the ways of destiny. In 2016, after having done a few Tamil and Telugu films, Pooja Hegde hoped to make a splash in Bollywood with Mohenjo Daro. While her maiden Hindi film bit the dust, Hegde switched gears and went on to find success in the south movie industry. Call it fate or what you may, but today, her command over the Telugu language has enabled her to be a part of one of the biggest Hindi films of the year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). “They needed a Telugu-speaking girl for the film,” she exclaims.