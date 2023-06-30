Recently, Pooja was spotted at the airport on her way to an event in Hyderabad, and she graciously posed for photographs. Pooja Hedge was last seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Pooja Hegde slaying the bold look in red outfit. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Pooja Hegde’s cute reaction to paparazzi's rainy season food question, watch video x 00:00

Jaan of the nation, Pooja Hegde, has always left a lasting impression through her performances and appearances. The actor enjoys immense popularity among her fans and the paparazzi alike. Indian paparazzi are known for their humorous and endearing interactions with celebrities, whether at airports or red carpets. Recently, Pooja was spotted at the airport on her way to an event in Hyderabad, and she graciously posed for photographs.

While entering the airport, Pooja was playfully asked by a photographer, in their distinctive paparazzi style, about her favourite dish during the rainy season - either Kanda Poha or Kanda Bhajiya. Pooja responded with a sweet smile, saying, "It's always Bhajiya." This adorable exchange revealed that Pooja Hegde shares the same love for Bhajiya as her fans. Her warm demeanour towards photographers and others endears her to everyone.

Pooja Hedge was last seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. In bagging films that span different languages, Pooja Hegde may have fulfilled her acting ambitions. But, there is still one goal that she feels is a distant one. In a recent interview with midday Pooja mentioned that she never got a bound script. It was assumed that only decades ago were actors expected to work without a script. “It still pretty much happens,” she smiles. The actor says, “I have never [had the chance to] rehearse for a film. I envy people who have bound scripts. Sometimes, I am given my lines on the set, and sometimes, a while before.”

Her filmography may boast of big-budget hero-driven movies including Allu Arjun-led Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, and Maharshi with Mahesh Babu. However, films of this kind, she agrees, are criticised for significantly under-utilising their female stars. But Hegde views this scrutiny differently. “The grass is always greener on the other side. When you do too many films of this type, you begin to harbour desires of doing something different. But, there are some people who play meaty roles and want to do these kinds of movies instead. I don’t come from a film family, and have pieced my career together, one film at a time. I didn’t have 20 films offered to me to choose from. I took what was available at the time. I selected what I thought was right. Would I like to do more? Of course. But this has been my career, so far,” she signs off.