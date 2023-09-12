Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were snapped earlier today jetting off for a romantic getaway

Pic/Yogen Shah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have emerged as a power couple that consistently sets trends, both on and off-screen. Their on-screen chemistry, most notably in the hit movie "Shershaah," catapulted them to the center stage of the industry's attention earlier this year. But it's not just their acting prowess that keeps fans hooked; it's their impeccable fashion sense too.

This morning, the couple was seen departing for a getaway, and they did so in style. Sidharth Malhotra, the dashing heartthrob, opted for a simple yet captivating ensemble. He donned a plain white tee paired with a stylish gray denim jacket that exuded effortless charm. To complete his look, Sidharth chose white pants, a pair of pristine white shoes, and a pair of sunglasses that added a touch of sophistication to his overall appearance.

Kiara Advani, the epitome of grace, complemented her beau's style with her own distinctive flair. She sported an olive green cami top beneath a pistachio green shirt, which was flawlessly paired with white pants. Carrying a beige-colored bag that perfectly matched her outfit, Kiara was a vision of elegance. She opted for an open-hair look and donned a pair of chic sunglasses, effortlessly radiating vacation vibes.

As Sidharth and Kiara made their entrance, hand in hand, it was a moment that sent their fans into a frenzy. Their undeniable chemistry and fashion-forward choices were on full display, serving as a reminder of why they are adored by millions.

Soon enough, the comment section was filled with heartfelt comments. "Ohh their airport spotting are soo nostalgic!!" one fan wrote.

Another user commented, "They are soo preettyyy...dammnnn."

"Match made in heaven" read another comment.

"Ahh the swaggg" wrote another.

In the world of cinema, these two talented stars are not resting on their laurels. Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up to don the uniform once again, this time as an army officer in the upcoming movie "Yodha," slated for release in December this year. Furthermore, he is set to make his debut in the world of OTT with "Indian Police Force," an exciting development for his fans.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has her sights set on the Telugu movie industry with her upcoming film "Game Changer," where she will share the screen with the charismatic Ram Charan, promising entertainment of the highest caliber.