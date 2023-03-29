Prabhas fans to celebrate 'Adipurush' on Ram Navmi with 50 feet banner, bike rally, food donation

Filmmaker Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' will arrive in theatres in 3D on June 16, 2023, the makers announced Tuesday

Prabhas has a tremendous fan following all over the country and is one of the biggest stars India has seen in recent times. As of now, the PAN India star is gearing up for his upcoming film Adipurush and is also juggling multiple project shoots. While the superstar is one of the most generous and kind actors, his fans revert back the love by doing such activities for him.

Taking to social media, one of the fan pages shared an update where all the Prabhas fans will collectively initiate the campaign. The post read “OFFICAL: #Adipurush Promotion Campaign begins from #RamNavmi, March 3. #Prabhas fans To Celebrate #Adipurush Euphoria In Sudarshan Theatre At 12PM On 30th March by launching 50 Feet Banner along with Bike Rally And Food Donation

Dress code: White Shirt"

PAN India superstar Prabhas has always conquered the fans' hearts with his enchanting appeal and power-packed movies. Today, the superstar stands stronger than ever and his fanbase only becomes stronger strength to strength, every day. Meanwhile, Prabhas is the only star who has the biggest and multiple PAN India projects in his lineup.

The film, headlined by 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, was last scheduled to hit the screens in January, 2023. It was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022.

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Raut recently reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to seek blessings for 'Adipurush', also starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

