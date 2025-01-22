Sweet Dreams maker Pranjal Khandhdiya emphasises the need for slice-of-life films amid an overdose of dark and gory offerings

Look at producer Pranjal Khandhdiya’s previous films, Rashmi Rocket (2021) and Dhak Dhak (2023), and you’ll notice his penchant for stories that are rooted in the everyday world. His next, Sweet Dreams, too is a slice-of-life story. Revolving around two strangers connected by the surreal world of dreams, the Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar-fronted film questions whether love finds us or if it’s the other way around. Khandhdiya says that the feel-good story is the antidote to the dark and violent movies that are dominating the current landscape. “Today, violence, profanity, gore, and crime have [become part of] all genres in cinema. They provide an adrenaline rush and huge box-office numbers, but we are a thali-loving nation. We crave a mix of all nine emotions. As makers, we must address the need to create slice-of-life stories and rom-coms,” he says.

In Victor Mukherjee’s directorial venture, Khandhdiya says he found a reflection of the dilemma faced by the youth today. The Disney+ Hotstar movie shows how the millennials and Gen-Z often chase big dreams, while not acknowledging the beauty of their reality. “With Sweet Dreams, we hope to connect with the younger audience, or anyone feeling burnt out in their relationship or life. We want to inspire them to embrace their reality, because reality itni bhi buri nahin hoti,” grins the creator-producer.