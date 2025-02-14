Half brother Aarya Babbar says that father Raj Babbar and his side of the family was not invited to Prateik and Priya's wedding

Prateik Babbar marries Priya Banerjee

Listen to this article Prateik Babbar marries girlfriend Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day, family missing x 00:00

Valentine's Day became extra sweet for actor Prateik Patil Babbar, who has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Priya Banerjee today. However, it seems significant members of the family were not included in the celebration. Prateik's half-brother Aarya Babbar has claimed that their father Raj Babbar was not invited to the wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee had a traditional wedding dressed in white. This is the actor's second wedding, he was earlier married to Sanya Sagar. The two tied the knot in 2019. However, their marriage didn’t last for a long time as they announced their divorce in 2023.

Prateik and Priya’s wedding was an intimate ceremony in presence of only close friends. The couple reportedly started dating in 2020. On August 28, 2024, they celebrated their fourth anniversary by sharing a photo with a heartfelt message.

Raj Babbar not invited to son Prateik's wedding

Aarya opened up about it in a new interview, choosing not to blame Prateik for the decision. Instead, he suggested that someone is exerting influence over Prateik, leading to the exclusion of the Babbar family from the wedding celebrations. Aarya spoke to ETimes about the Babbar family not getting invited to the wedding, expressing his confusion and disappointment over Prateik's decision, as he had always believed that they shared a strong and close bond.

Aarya did express his surprise that Prateik didn't extend an invitation to their father, Raj Babbar, whom he feels should have been included even if Prateik had decided not to invite Aarya's mother and stepmother, Nadira Babbar.

"I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone," Aarya said.

"Heartbreaking and deeply painful"

He said, 'Prateik, my little brother, is getting married, and yet, as a family, we, the Babbars, haven’t been invited. It’s heartbreaking and deeply painful for all of us. I don’t understand why he has chosen to distance himself from our side of the family, especially when we believed we had worked so hard to mend and strengthen our bond. Perhaps we didn’t do enough."

He further mentioned, "At a time when everything is virtual, I have decided to take a virtual route to express our love and best wishes. On behalf of our entire family, mom, dad, and Juhi, have made a special stand-up video on my YouTube channel, ‘BabbarSaab’, titled ‘Babbar toh Shaadi Karte Rehte Hai?’ This is my lighter way of reaching out, hoping to bring a smile to his face and maybe even a little warmth to his heart. No matter what, we will always be family."