Prateik Babbar celebrated his 38th birthday on 28th November. Recently, he took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with his fiance Priya Bannerjee

Picture Courtesy/Prateik Patil Babbar's Instagram account

Listen to this article Prateik Babbar drops adorable photo with fiance Priya Banerjee from his 38th birthday x 00:00

Actor Prateik Patil Babbar, who recently turned 38, shared pictures from his birthday celebration with his fiancee Priya Banerjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the images posted on Instagram, Prateik and Priya are seen sharing romantic moments.

One of the photos shows Prateik kissing Priya as she takes a selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prateik patil babbar (@_prat)

"#38 ," he captioned the post.

In the comments section, Priya and Prateik's stepsister, Juhi, expressed their love with heartfelt reactions.

Prateik made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on Valentine's Day last year. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but they reportedly parted ways during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

On the professional front, Prateik was recently seen in 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' alongside Sayani Gupta.

The film features Prateik as Zubin, a finance whiz who is calculative about everything, and Sayani as Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator with a few tricks up her sleeve. It is directed by Danish Aslam.

Speaking about the project in an earlier press note, Prateik said, "Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is a light-hearted, feel-good rom-com--a genre I've never really had the opportunity to explore. Rom-coms remind us that while life doesn't always add up, love and friendship make it worthwhile. I hope the audience laughs with us and connects with Zubin's struggle to find the perfect balance in life and love."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever