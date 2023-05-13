Bollywood actress Preity Zinta lit a traditional stove, 'chuhla' in the kitchen of her mountain home and refreshed her childhood memories

Listen to this article Preeti Zinta lights chulha while recalling her school days in her mountain abode x 00:00

Preity Zinta, a Bollywood actress, enjoys unveiling glimpses of her personal life to her fans and social media followers, identifying her as a social media enthusiast.

On Friday, Preity Zinta posted a pictures on her Instagram account recalling her old memories with the caption, "Re living old memories & making new ones. All the action revolves around the kitchen in pahadi homes. Here I’m trying to light the fire & bring the rarely used old school chulha to life (heart emoji) #memories #farmlife #pahadiculture #ting."

In the picture, the actress is seen sitting beside a traditional stove trying to light a fire in the kitchen, wearing traditional attire and a cap on her head.

The Bollywood icon who is now permanently settled in Los Angeles and lives with her American husband, Gene Goodenough, and her two little munchkins, Jai and Gia, is spending some quality time with her family back in her hometown, Himachal Pradesh.

It is noteworthy that actress had a Mundan ceremony for her twins, a son, and a daughter, at the Durga Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla on May 8th. Her American husband, Gene Goodenough, was also present at the puja.

After the Mundan ceremony, they also took pictures with people in the temple premises. Preity's mother, Mata Neel Prabha Zinta, and brother, Colonel Deepankar Zinta, were also present. She shared the glimpse from the temple on Instagram with the caption, "When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit. I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again, à¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤à¤à¤¿ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤¾ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤° à¤à¤à¤à¤¾ (hands folded emoji) Jai Ma Durga - Jai Mahisasurmardini, If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later. #Jaimatadi #Hateshwarimata #family #tradition #ting"

After that, Preity, and her family returned to her uncle's house. Preity Zinta originally hails from the village of Siyao in Rohru tehsil.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021. Preity who was last seen in Sunny Deol-starrer, 'Bhaiaji Superhit' in 2018.

