Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted in police uniform on the sets of ‘Singham Again’ - see pics 

Deepika Padukone Pic/X

It's been months since filmmaker Rohit Shetty unveiled Deepika Padukone's first look as police officer Shakti Shetty in the upcoming film 'Singham Again'. Calling her his 'Lady Singham', Rohit said that a woman can be Goddess Sita as well as Goddess Durga. He also called her the most brutal and violent officer of his cop universe.

Photos of the actress filming for the film have surfaced online which show Deepika in her cop avatar. Check out the pictures below.

For those unversed, Deepika and Ranveer Singh are set to welcome their first child. The baby is due in September.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Besides that, Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff are also a part of the film. Actor Arjun Kapoor will play the villain in this installment.

In an interview with ANI, Shetty said that Deepika has a prominent role in the movie, He stated, “She is like one of the heroes and what we are doing with it is that we will go with her story. We will make a film which has only Deepika...it is her story... Like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’, the films had already been made and people knew about them but with ‘Singham Again’ we are introducing these characters and then we will tell their stories.”

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits. Actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will also be seen in 'Singham Again' in a special appearance role reprising their roles Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' alongside Big B. The film originally starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

(With inputs from ANI)