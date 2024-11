Preity Zinta's iconic movie 'Veer Zaara' starring Shah Rukh Khan re-releases in cinemas. The actor recently asked fans for player recommendations ahead of IPL auction

Actress Preity Zinta, who is known for ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ and others, is on her way to the IPL auctions. The actress is currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after her digital detox and is inviting recommendations from her Instagram followers for the players that she could pick for her IPL team.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video from the balcony of her hotel room. The video shows the skyline of Jeddah.

She wrote in the caption, “Done with my digital detox ! Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the IPL Auction. Watch this space for some amazing new announcements folks. Till then all recommendations for our new team are welcome. Bring it on #Ting #IPLAuction2025 #Saddasquad @punjabkingsipl”.

Earlier, the actress gave a shoutout to parents through a social media post for their sacrifice and their hard work. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself walking through the streets of Los Angeles, with their back facing the camera. She was seen holding hands of both her kids in the picture which was attached to an elaborated note.

She wrote, “The last two weeks have been particularly difficult as Gene was travelling for work & I was holding fort doing mama duties which include – waking up the kids, getting them ready for school, packing their lunch box, dropping & picking them up from school, dinner & finally putting them to bed”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Lahore 1947’, a period drama film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

