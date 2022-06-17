Pride Month: Hindi Cinema, Homosexuality, and Humanity

Right from Kapoor & Sons to Fire, Hindi Cinema has sometimes shown both spine and sincerity in getting homosexuality right

Homosexuality more often than not is a comic relief for Hindi cinema makers. It sets the cash registers ringing but also induces cringe. These are bankrolled by some massively influential filmmakers and acted by magnanimous movie stars. When did the industry get this right? There are few names that showed both sincerity and spine in getting it right.

In Deepa Mehta’s film Fire, two women, strangled by loneliness, come closer and discover a bond that goes beyond physical intimacy. Their emotional depth may be gazed at with disdain, they continue to embrace their passion for one another. Like the moniker suggests, protests erupted across and the release was stalled. A PIL followed, followed by a much-delayed release, then followed by a dazzling response for audacity. This was the first step in humanising love that transcended genders.

