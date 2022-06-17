Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pride Month Hindi Cinema Homosexuality and Humanity

Pride Month: Hindi Cinema, Homosexuality, and Humanity

Updated on: 17 June,2022 10:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Right from Kapoor & Sons to Fire, Hindi Cinema has sometimes shown both spine and sincerity in getting homosexuality right

Pride Month: Hindi Cinema, Homosexuality, and Humanity

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account: Dharma Productions


Homosexuality more often than not is a comic relief for Hindi cinema makers. It sets the cash registers ringing but also induces cringe. These are bankrolled by some massively influential filmmakers and acted by magnanimous movie stars. When did the industry get this right? There are few names that showed both sincerity and spine in getting it right. 

In Deepa Mehta’s film Fire, two women, strangled by loneliness, come closer and discover a bond that goes beyond physical intimacy. Their emotional depth may be gazed at with disdain, they continue to embrace their passion for one another. Like the moniker suggests, protests erupted across and the release was stalled. A PIL followed, followed by a much-delayed release, then followed by a dazzling response for audacity. This was the first step in humanising love that transcended genders.




Also Read: Documenting queerness: Online archives are filling the gaps in LGBTQIA+ history


Show full article

LGBTQIA+ lesbian gay bisexual transgender kapoor and sons bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK