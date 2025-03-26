L2 Empuraan will face direct competition at the box office with Salman’s action-packed commercial film, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salman Khan in Sikandar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to L2 Empuraan's clash with Salman Khan’s Sikandar: ‘I will have no complaints if…’ x 00:00

While Salman Khan is all set to bring fire on the big screens with his action packed entertainer Sikandar releasing on March 30 during Eid. The South star Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan is also releasing on the same date. Empuraan will face direct competition at the box office with Salman’s action-packed commercial film, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sikandar vs L2 Empuraan

At a recent press conference for L2 Empuraan, Prithviraj was all praise for the superstar and the grand scale of Sikandar. He said, “Sikandar is a huge, huge project. It's Salman sir, one of the biggest superstars that the country has ever seen. And as usual, he is coming on Eid with this banger of a commercial flick with AR Murugadoss sir. I wish the team the absolute best. I hope the film goes on to become a blockbuster. I will have no complaints if you watch 11 AM Sikandar and 1 PM Empuraan.”

These words of praise and respect coming from an actor like Prithviraj shows how Salman’s influence has transcended regional borders, making him a household name across India and beyond. The actor enjoys immense love from fans and colleagues alike, particularly in the South, where his presence and star power are deeply respected. Salman's film releases are awaited with bated breath by audiences nationwide, and his charm has earned him admiration from the biggest stars in the South film industry.

About Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan

After the massive success of its first installment in 2019, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial L2 Empuraan is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, among others. As per the trailer, the second part of the film delves into a socio-political drama, with Mohanlal's character at the center. Packed with intensity, the video is a cinematic spectacle, with Mohanlal commanding a larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab'raam.

Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan jointly produced this project under their respective banners, Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies. Murali Gopy penned the story of the film. The film is set to hit theatres on March 27.