Following up Article 370 with Maidaan, Priyamani discusses playing pillar of strength to Ajay’s character of Syed Abdul Rahim

Priyamani

Listen to this article Quiet force behind the football hero x 00:00

Even though Priyamani dabbled in Hindi cinema in the initial years of her career, it is only in recent times that the Tamil actor has become a frequent face—be it in The Family Man, Jawan (2023) or Article 370. Now, the actor is ready with her next, Maidaan. She plays Ajay Devgn’s wife Saira in the biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was the Indian football coach and manager from 1950 to 1963.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s sports drama may have Devgn and football at its front and centre, but Priyamani says the tender relationship between the protagonist and his wife resonated with her. “Saira is his emotional support and pillar of strength. She holds the fort when Rahim saab is not at home, or busy with his meetings and matches. There is a cute relationship between them,” she says, looking forward to the Eid release.

Until then, she is happy with the way Article 370, led by Yami Gautam Dhar, is faring in theatres. She is thankful to producer Aditya Dhar and director Aditya Suhas Jambhale for not only offering her the political thriller, but also building her character, Rajeshwari Swaminathan, a senior officer in the Prime Minister’s Office, down to the last detail. “While offering the film, Aditya’s words were, ‘I want actors like you and Yami to do this film, not stars.’ When I heard the gist, I wanted to be a part of it; I loved the story. My role didn’t need so much importance, but they invested a lot of time in it. What also resonated with me is while the storm is happening on the field, Rajeshwari is calm and strong.”