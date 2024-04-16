Priyamani, in an interview, shared her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan twice and recalled why King Khan made a car of bodyguards follow Jawan actresses till their hotel

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani

Priyamani reveals why Shah Rukh Khan had a car of bodyguards follow Jawan actresses till their hotel

Priyamani is currently riding high with back-to-back hits. The actress has recently gained immense love for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s 'Jawan', and now she is enjoying the success of the recently released biographical drama 'Maidaan', where she plays the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife. Just after the release of the film, Priyamani, in an interview, shared her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan twice.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Priyamani said, “I met him on the sets of Jawan. So we shot the train sequence first, the Metro sequence. So when we were shooting in Film City, we got a call at about 7. We were shooting from 6 in the evening to 6 in the morning. I guess Shah Rukh likes shooting at night. So does Atlee sir.”

She further recalled getting a call, and the person on the phone said, “Sir wants to meet you, so please come to the set.” After this call, Priyamani and the entire team of girls thought that it is Atlee who wants to meet them, but they were surprised to see Shah Rukh Khan waiting for them.

Priyamani further shared, “Shah Rukh said, ‘Thank you so much for doing the film.’ What else do you need? I mean, when he says, ‘Thank you so much. I’m so happy you guys are part of the film,’ I said, ‘Sir, anything for you’.”

The actress shared another incident and recalled, “It was Atlee sir’s birthday in Chennai, so all of us were there for the birthday party. So I think this was at about 3 or 4 in the morning. We girls were going back to the hotel. He came and saw us off individually. He came to the car. And he actually had a car of bodyguards follow us up till the hotel because there was a good distance of about 45 minutes to about an hour. So he made the car follow us. We said, “You can go.” They said, “No, these are special instructions given by Sir. We have to see you off.”

About 'Maidaan':

The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn), an esteemed football coach.