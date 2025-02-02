Today, Priyanka Chopra was snapped at Mumbai airport as she landed in the city for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony.

In Pic: Priyanka Chopra (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Priyanka Chopra has been creating a buzz with speculation about playing the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu. Today, the actress was snapped at Mumbai airport as she landed in the city for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony. The actress waved for the cameras at the airport as she returned to the city.

Priyanka Chopra kept it easy and cool with her airport appearance. The actress stunned in an all-white look, pairing shorts with a white crop top, a matching oversized shirt, and a cap. Chopra also wore a cap to elevate her appearance. In August 2024, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra shared pictures from his ‘Hastakshar’ or civil wedding and ring ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya. The intimate affair was attended by close friends and family members who came together to bless the couple.

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Siddharth works as a producer, while his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got canceled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in Mr. 7, a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film Unnodu Oru Naal.

Rumors about Neelam and Siddharth's relationship started circulating in 2019 when they were seen together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. They were later spotted with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020.

Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari and, prior to that, he dated Kanika Mathur.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers and also featuring actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. It was mostly filmed in Australia.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides that, she also has the second season of Citadel, where she will reprise her role as Nadia.