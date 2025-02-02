Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra slays an all white sporty look as she arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopras wedding

Priyanka Chopra slays an all-white sporty look as she arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding

Updated on: 02 February,2025 06:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Today, Priyanka Chopra was snapped at Mumbai airport as she landed in the city for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra slays an all-white sporty look as she arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding

In Pic: Priyanka Chopra (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra slays an all-white sporty look as she arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding
x
00:00

Priyanka Chopra has been creating a buzz with speculation about playing the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu. Today, the actress was snapped at Mumbai airport as she landed in the city for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony. The actress waved for the cameras at the airport as she returned to the city.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



Priyanka Chopra kept it easy and cool with her airport appearance. The actress stunned in an all-white look, pairing shorts with a white crop top, a matching oversized shirt, and a cap. Chopra also wore a cap to elevate her appearance. In August 2024, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra shared pictures from his ‘Hastakshar’ or civil wedding and ring ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya. The intimate affair was attended by close friends and family members who came together to bless the couple.

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Siddharth works as a producer, while his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got canceled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in Mr. 7, a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film Unnodu Oru Naal.

Rumors about Neelam and Siddharth's relationship started circulating in 2019 when they were seen together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. They were later spotted with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020.

Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari and, prior to that, he dated Kanika Mathur.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers and also featuring actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. It was mostly filmed in Australia.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides that, she also has the second season of Citadel, where she will reprise her role as Nadia.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

priyanka chopra Wedding wedding festivities celebrity wedding Entertainment Top Stories bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK