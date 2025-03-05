Despite not getting a meatier part in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and settling for a song instead, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali continue to remain cordial

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is now a big name on the international front, was to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela but Deepika Padukone replaced her. This was revealed by her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, who said that despite not getting a meatier part in the film and settling for a song instead, the former Miss World and the maverick filmmaker continue to remain cordial.

Priyanka was replaced by Deepika as Leela

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra recalled, “I don’t remember much from that time. I just know that she went to his office next door when I was with my patients in my clinic. When she came back, she said that I am only doing a song in Ram Leela. I asked her, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘I think that’s better.’"

“She might have taken a well-thought decision. They might have had some lovely discussions that she agreed for something like this because they are still friends,” added Madhu.

A year later, Bhansali offered Mary Kom to Priyanka. “She doesn’t keep that revenge attitude. She did the film because Sanjay asked her to,” said Madhu.

In 2015, Priyanka played Kashibai in Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The actor is finally gearing up for her comeback to the Indian screens. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s untitled next with Mahesh Babu. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May 2024, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

She has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Besides that, she also has the second season of Citadel. Created by The Russo Brothers, the action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.