Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared unseen pictures featuring her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and mom Madhu Chopra, who had also tagged along during her stay at the Gold Coast

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article It’s a wrap! Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie from ‘The Bluff’ sets in Australia x 00:00

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrapped up the Australia schedule for her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’. The former Miss World took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures featuring husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and mom Madhu Chopra, who had also tagged along during her stay at Gold Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a photo dump on her Instagram feed, Priyanka wrote, “It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! (pirate emoji) … and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers. To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous @australia with a cast that’s so talented was so much fun! Also I really lucked out on the locations lottery this year. NICE➡GOLDCOAST➡LONDON here’s to the next stop… but in the meantime.. a quick (snooze emoji) back home. As much as I loved making this movie here I’m sooooo happy to be going home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

During her stay in Australia, Priyanka also visited Paradise Country, a homestead where guests are shown a variety of native animals including koalas, kangaroos, and emus. She posted pictures alongside an 8-month-old Koala named after her.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’.

As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Priyanka has more than 75 international and Hollywood films and series to her credit. In February 2021, she became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir ‘Unfinished.

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid.