Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is safe amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram after the tragic incident displaced families and devastated communities, that are now in the process of rebuilding. She also shared platforms to support the victims and thanked the first responders.

Priyanka Chopra grateful to be safe from LA wildfires

The former Miss World took to Instagram and wrote, “I❤️ you LA. My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support. To the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers risking everything—you are true heroes.”

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian also shared a similar post with the caption, “I♥️ LA. My heart breaks for my city. Continuing to pray for all of those affected and so grateful for those fighting hard to protect and save this city.”

About the LA wildfires

The fires have caused widespread devastation, with over 100,000 people displaced and neighborhoods leveled. Several major Hollywood events, such as the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Tea Party, and WGA and PGA nominations, were cancelled due to the devastating wildfires. The death toll from the ongoing wildfire has risen to 24. Many high-profile celebs, including Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Anthony Hopkins, have lost their homes in the wildfires.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. It was mostly filmed in Australia.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides that, she also has the second season of ‘Citadel’. She will reprise her role as Nadia in the series helmed by the Russo Brothers.