After the Jonas Brothers were announced as the youngest inductees at the New Jersey Hall of Fame, Priyanka Chopra was seen locking lips with Nick Jonas as they shared the stage

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra locks lips with Nick Jonas as he becomes the youngest inductee at New Jersey Hall of Fame x 00:00

Bollywood star and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who wrapped up the first schedule of SSMB29 in Odisha, returned to the US last week. Recently, the former Miss World was spotted at an event celebrating her husband Nick Jonas, and his brothers Joe and Kevin, who enthralled after becoming the youngest inductees at the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Upon the announcement, Priyanka was seen locking lips with Nick as they shared the stage. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka grooves to the Jonas Brothers’ songs

The lot was later seen performing at the Jonas Con held at Disneyland where Priyanka was seen grooving to Burnin Up. The trio teamed up to create an upbeat new theme song for the park's 70th-anniversary celebrations. The Jonas Brothers have a long history with Disney, dating back to their debut album on Hollywood Records. They gained widespread popularity through their appearances on Disney Channel, starring in the hit original movies ‘Camp Rock' and 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam', as well as their own Disney Channel series Jonas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka teams up with Jonas Brothers for holiday movie

Priyanka Chopra is set to join her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, for an upcoming holiday film. The project, which is expected to premiere on Disney+, brings the Jonas family together for a memorable 2025 holiday season. Filming for the untitled movie began on January 13 in Toronto. In addition to Priyanka and the Jonas brothers, the movie will feature Frankie Jonas, the youngest sibling of the Jonas family, and 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star Chloe Bennet.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka is finally gearing up for her comeback to the Indian screens. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s untitled next with Mahesh Babu. ‘SSMB29’ will mark the former Miss World’s return to Indian cinema after six years. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

On the Hollywood end, Priyanka is busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel' also has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.