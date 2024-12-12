Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honoured at the stage of the Red Sea International Film Festival's fourth edition. The actress shared experiences from the sets of Don and Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra at Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honoured at the award ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival along with Viola Davis as besides being an entertainment icon, she is a changemaker too. The actress stunned in a white asymmetrical long and flowy dress. She looked like an angel in the white attire. She paired Christian Louboutin heels with it.

Priyanka Chopra flexes her dancing skills at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in conversation at the fourth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. The actress flexed her dancing skills at a wedding as she called herself the 'Best Baraati'. The audience could not control their laughs at this hilarious reply from the Desi Girl. The 'Citadel' actress called herself the best baraati on the planet. She further said, "Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana (being extremely happy in someone else's wedding) and I am Abdullah. The fans could not keep calm after listening to this, a fan commented, "Desi Girl", another wrote, "Yes girl we saw that and you’re awesome, went viral everywhere". Another commented on 'The Sky Is Pink' actress' angelic look, "She's aging backwards damn".

The last time we spotted Priyanka Chopra Jonas grooving at a wedding was in July at the grand Ambani wedding. She was dancing alongside her husband Nick Jonas in a radiant yellow outfit. Her powerful moves made everyone go gaga.

Priyanka Chopra shares her experience of working on 'Don' and 'Mary Kom'

Priyanka also talked about her experience of working in 'Don'. She revealed that 'Don' was her first proper action film that marked her entry into the action genre. She further said that she took Tai Chi classes under the guidance of her director, Farhan Akhtar, for her introduction scene in the film, as she wanted to do it right and look nice in it. Priyanka also shared that on the sets of Don, she realised that her craft mattered the most and not her relationship with her co-actors or director. A lot of blood and sweat went into the action scenes and she mentioned that she worked hard day and night for that film.

The 'Citadel' star also mentioned some anecdotes from Omung Kumar's action drama 'Mary Kom'. The actress shared that she joined the shoot four days after her father's funeral, even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Omung had told her to rest and relax. She stated that her father would not have liked it if she had skipped work because of him. So, she did what he would have liked.

Priyanka recently finished the shooting of 'Citadel 2' and she will next be seen in 'The Bluff' and 'Heads of State'.