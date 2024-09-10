For the occasion, Priyanka Chopra wore a black satin dress with lace detailing and flaunted her svelte physique. She let loose her voluminous tresses and went for a full glam makeup look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Netizens are in awe of Priyanka Chopra’s stunning new look as she joins Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian at NYC event x 00:00

Global icon Priyanka Chopra attended the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool in New York City. She was joined by Salma Hayek, Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Seinfeld, and Gayle King, who looked ever so stylish at the event. For the occasion, the former Miss World wore a black satin dress with lace detailing and flaunted her svelte physique. She let loose her voluminous tresses and went for a full glam makeup look.

Netizens react to Priyanka Chopra’s stunning look

As pictures from the event surfaced on social media, netizens couldn’t help but react to her beauty. One Reddit user wrote, “She looks SO striking! She was always a looker, but off late I’ve been feeling she’s looking even more pretty. Can’t put my finger on it.”

“She is looking so good. In-person, she must have looked 10 times better. Priyanka needs to keep this makeup artist. I don’t know whether it’s the makeup or the hair or the styling but she overall looks a lot more lighter (not color) and effortless. The more she simplifies her look the better she comes across If her styling was more consistent it would help her career a lot more,” added another.

Another user commented, “Oh my God, she looks so good here! I thought I was seeing 2010s Priyanka at first. She needs to keep doing whatever she did here.”

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the second of her spy-thriller streaming show ‘Citadel’. She will also be seen in ‘The Bluff’. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Up next, she has the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid.