Priyanka Chopra shares BTS pics gives glimpse into shoot diaries
Priyanka Chopra shares BTS pics, gives glimpse into shoot diaries

Updated on: 25 April,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI

Priyanka on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes pictures of her from shoot diaries

Priyanka Chopra shares BTS pics, gives glimpse into shoot diaries

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy shooting for her next big project titled 'Heads of State', has dropped a behind-the-scenes picture from her on-location shoot from the film.


Priyanka on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes pictures of her from shoot diaries.


The 'Barfi' actress looked stunning in a radiant selfie. She wore a cool pair of sunglasses and posed with a river in the background.


Earlier, Priyanka gave glimpses of her recent vacation in Switzerland, taking a break from her busy schedule.

A few days back, Priyanka offered a peek into her life in France. The series of photos showcased glimpses of the Heads of State sets, along with a snapshot of the actress studying the script of The Bluff. Additionally, Chopra shared adorable moments spent with her daughter on set, highlighting her ability to balance her professional and maternal duties.

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, Priyanka is occupied with the shooting of Heads Of State, an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. Alongside, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

