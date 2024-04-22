Priyanka Chopra will not attend MET Gala 2024 due to this reason

Priyanka Chopra said that she is busy filming at the moment and will therefore skip the event. This year's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and an official dress code of 'The Garden of Time'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/AFP

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who found her husband Nick Jonas at the Met Gala years ago, will not be attending the prestigious fashion event this year. While promoting the documentary film ‘Tiger’, the former Miss World told Access Hollywood, that she is busy filming at the moment and will therefore skip the event.

Priyanka said, “I don't even know who's going this year. I’m definitely not attending this year because I’m filming, but I think I really do enjoy watching people's creativity during the Met Gala and I am really excited to see how it will turn out. I actually have not read anything about who all is going this year.”

When she was informed that Zendaya would be present, Priyanka added, “She’s amazing, so we definitely look forward to her.”

Met Gala 2024

Anticipation for this year's Met Gala, often dubbed the Oscars of fashion, has peaked with the unveiling of the star-studded guest list that promises an evening of glamour, style, and high-profile appearances.

Among the luminaries set to grace the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York are none other than music and fashion icon Rihanna, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and reality TV star turned-model Kendall Jenner.

Joining these household names are rising stars Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri, adding a fresh and dynamic element to the prestigious event.

The 2024 Met Gala theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and an official dress code of 'The Garden of Time' promises to inspire creativity and innovation from the attendees, who will no doubt pull out all the stops to interpret the theme in their own unique ways.

With tickets priced at USD 50,000 per person and approval required from fashion maven Anna Wintour, the Met Gala remains one of the most exclusive events on the global fashion calendar.

Leading the charge as co-chairs for this year's gala are Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez, with the latter rumoured to be donning a creation by Ralph Lauren for the occasion.

Priyanka’s work front

Priyanka is gearing up for her next Hollywood film 'Heads Of State'. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

(With inputs from ANI)