Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen turning a human shield for daughter Malti Marie as she covered her face from the strong flashlights of cameras used by the paparazzi

Priyanka Chopra

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra shields daughter Malti Marie from paps as she arrives for her brother's wedding, watch x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who resides in Los Angeles with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie is currently in Mumbai. The actress is in town to participate in her younger brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. The actress was spotted on Tuesday evening arriving for one of the wedding festivities along with her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka turns human shield for daughter

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Priyanka can be seen arriving in a car, seated in the backseat with her daughter. The actress is dressed up in traditional wear. As she arrived, paparazzi began clicking her. Noticing how the flashlights can cause discomfort to her daughter, she covered her from the lights. All this wile, Chopra also smiled at the paparazzi and waved at them but ensured that light didn't cause discomfort to her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been sharing glimpses from the wedding preparation ever since she arrive. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the 'Shaadi ka ghar' a day before the pre-wedding festivities kick-start. The post is filled with kids playing, people dancing, and some dining table gupshup.

While sharing the pictures on her Gram, PC attached a sweet caption with it. She wrote, "Shaadi ka ghar.. !! And it begins tomorrow—mere bhai ki shaadi hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya!! Sangeet practice to fam jams… So good to be home🥰 My heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one… but is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

About Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding

In August, Priyanka's brother Siddharth had his civil marriage with bride Neelam Upadhyay. The intimate affair was attended by close friends and family members who came together to bless the couple. The former Miss World arrived solo for her brother’s pre-wedding celebrations. The couple got engaged in April last year

The rumours about Neelam and Siddharth's relationship started circulating in 2019 when they were seen together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. They were later spotted with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020.

Siddharth works as a producer, while his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got cancelled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in 'Mr. 7', a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film 'Unnodu Oru Naal'.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers and also featuring actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. It was mostly filmed in Australia.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides that, she also has the second season of Citadel, where she will reprise her role as Nadia.