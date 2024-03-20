Priyanka Chopra and her musician-husband Nick Jonas arrived in Ayodhya yesterday with their daughter Malti Marie to visit the Ram Mandir. They were also accompanied by Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and her musician-husband Nick Jonas arrived in Ayodhya yesterday with their daughter Malti Marie to visit the Ram Mandir. They were also accompanied by Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. Images from their visit did the rounds on social media yesterday. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, were in attendance at the inauguration ceremony in January. Priyanka and Nick have been in India for a few days after the actor arrived for a brand’s launch event. She later attended a pre-Holi bash thrown by Isha Ambani. Chopra revealed that she was also set to back the film, Women of My Billion.

Of love and changes

Karan Kundrra, who recently featured in Love Adhura, says he has “changed a lot” for his lady love, Tejasswi Prakash. Turning up with his co-star Erica Fernandes for a promotional event, Kundrra responded to questions on the “craziest things” he has done for Prakash. “I don’t have to do crazy things. She’s about the little things. I think I’ve changed a lot for her. There are little things she likes; her ideas of romance and love are different.” Fernandes chimed in to back Kundrra, stating, “I’ve seen him in different phases of his relationships. So, I can [vouch for it].”

Back to my roots

For actor Jamie Lever, her debut Telugu movie Aa Okatti Adakku is not just a professional milestone but a journey back to her roots. Veteran comedian Johnny Lever’s daughter said that she is honoured to represent her heritage through the film. Jamie said: “I am deeply touched by the overwhelming support and pride from my family, especially my grandmother, as I embark on this journey into Telugu cinema. Their love for our language and culture has always inspired me, and I am honoured to represent our heritage.” Jamie has previously starred in Hindi films like Crakk, Bhoot Police, and Housefull 4, among other films.

You need me and I need you

Arijit Singh experienced an outpouring of love at his recently held Pune concert. The singer, who began rendering his popular track Chaleya, couldn’t complete his rendition given the fact that he was short of time. Singh subsequently rendered the song backstage, but left it incomplete. In videos that did the rounds on social media, the nearly 30,000-strong audience subsequently completed the rendition for him. “This is literally how the Pune concert ended. He sang Satranga, thanked us for coming; the time was up, but Arijit Singh still wanted to continue [singing]. So, he went backstage and started singing Chaleya, and left the song for the audience to sing along and complete for him,” shared an account holder who attended the concert, on social media. Singh, who rarely entertains the media, enjoys a loyal fan base.

Love at 25

Tiger Shroff revealed in an interaction with Varun Dhawan that he “never had a girlfriend till the age of 25”. At an event, he told Dhawan that he got his first girlfriend “during the audition of my debut film.” When Dhawan probed if it was Kriti Sanon, Shroff corrected himself, stating, “No no, the film after my debut.” Shroff, who was earlier rumoured to be dating actor Disha Patani, didn’t reveal the name of the girl.

Stroke of luck

Jimmy Sheirgill, who is known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, A Wednesday, and Munna Bhai MBBS, revealed that his appearance in his debut film Maachis was a stroke of luck. The actor shared that he had visited filmmaker Gulzar to get a job as his assistant director. But the veteran filmmaker-lyricist offered him a role in the movie. In a podcast, the actor said that his acting classes were culminating, and he visited Gulzar to get a job because he did not wish to return home. “I was afraid that if I went home, my family would not allow me to come back. I met someone at dinner, and they were discussing that Gulzar saab was starting his film. I requested that the person fix my meeting with him, saying that I wanted to assist him. I met him, and he offered me a small part in the film,” he reportedly said.

Desi girl cheers for desi boy

The first poster for the Indian version of Citadel was unveiled. Citadel: Honey Bunny features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who featured in the American original, reacted to the news and shared, “Cannot wait for this series to unravel another layer of Citadel.” Dhawan and Prabhu play Honey and Bunny in the show. Dhawan said of his collaboration with Raj and DK, “When I saw The Family Man, I told DK that I was a fan of his work and wanted to know how I could collaborate with him. He said that they were in talks with the Russo Brothers for some projects, and now it’s here.”