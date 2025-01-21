Priyanka Chopra seeks divine blessings at the Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana, sharing a glimpse of her visit on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra at Chilkur Balaji Temple pic/instagram

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra is in India for a few days. During her visit, the diva sought blessings at the famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana.

The pictures shared by the 'Fashion' actress feature her in a simple green salwar kameez, sans makeup. Sharing sneak peeks of her religious visit on Instagram, PeeCee wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite."

If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu's next, tentatively titled "SSMB29." The project will be directed by 'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli. When PeeCee landed at the Hyderabad airport a few days ago, reports suggested that she had come to India to shoot for "SSMB29." However, nothing has been made official yet.

The airport clip doing the rounds featured Priyanka Chopra in an all-brown hoodie ensemble, with her off-duty look completed by a bright yellow baseball cap.

Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, Mahesh Babu's role in the film is reportedly inspired by Lord Hanuman. According to reports, the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–1,000 crores and is expected to be split into two parts.

If the reports turn out to be true, "SSMB29" will mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She was last seen in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer "Apuroopam."

Meanwhile, her last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's 2016 drama, "The Sky Is Pink."

In the meantime, Priyanka Chopra has joined forces with her husband, Nick Jonas, and the Jonas Brothers for a holiday film. Likely to premiere on Disney+, this yet-to-be-titled movie began filming on January 13th in Toronto.

Furthermore, PeeCee is also working on the second season of her blockbuster show, "Citadel."

