Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited Ayodhya with their daughter Malti Marie. The couple took the internet by storm with their appearance

Pic/Nick Jonas Journal on 'X'

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with hubby Nick Jonas and little Malti Marie, see pics x 00:00

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her spouse, singer Nick Jonas, came to Ayodhya on Wednesday along with their daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka was wearing a green traditional Indian outfit called a saree, while Nick was dressed in a similar Indian attire called a kurta. It seems like they've come to Ayodhya to pay a visit to the Ram Mandir.

Priyanka Chopra visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

ADVERTISEMENT

A video capturing their arrival and departure from the Ayodhya airport was posted by ANI. Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, was also with them. In the video, you can hear people chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Priyanka wasn't in India during the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in January.

Priyanka Chopra visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, take a look:

Several Bollywood stars, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, attended the ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will serve as the narrator of the upcoming film "Tiger" for Disney-owned studio Disneynature. Described as a compelling story that lifts the veil on the planet's most revered and charismatic animal, the film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day on April 22. "Tiger" will take the viewers on a journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. "In the film, the cubs-curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy-have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers," Disney said in a press release.

The film is directed by Mark Linfield, with Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan serving as co-director. It is produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli. "It's just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country-I was very honoured. I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger-I feel very protective of my family. Ambar's journey is something I think every mom would really relate to," Chopra Jonas said in a statement. On the occasion of Earth Day, "Tigers On The Rise", a companion film to "Tiger", will also start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.