Priyanka Chopra's family leases Pune bungalow for Rs 2 lakh monthly rent

According to documents from Zapkey, Priyanka Chopra's family has rented out a bungalow in Koregaon Park, Pune, to The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited, a co-living and co-working company. They are paying a monthly rent of ₹2 lakh for the property.

According to the documents, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra finalized the Leave and License Agreement with The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited on March 21. The company paid a security deposit of ₹6 lakh and will be paying a monthly rent of ₹2.06 lakh as per the agreement.

So what does this house look like? as per the documents, the bungalow has a plot size of 3754 sq ft, with a built-up area of 2180 sq ft on the ground floor. Additionally, there's a basement area of 950 sq ft and a garden area spanning 2232 sq ft. The parking area is measured at 400 sq ft.

Work front:

Prime Video announced the premiere date of the upcoming documentary Women of My Billion (WOMB), a stark and touching chronicle of the fight against all forms of violence faced by women of India. Produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan’s Awedacious Originals in association with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures Women of My Billion follows the journey of Srishti Bakshi, as she embarked on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spanning 3,800 kms over 240 days, with a mission to find and share stories about women, their struggles, dreams, rights, and their wins, against all odds.

“Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices. With WOMB, the aim is to transcend these struggles - to be a beacon of hope,” said Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Producer, Purple Pebble Pictures. “WOMB is not merely a depiction of pain and suffering, but a rallying cry and call for solidarity and action. We hope this film takes us a step closer to a world where every woman is appreciated, honored, and empowered to soar.”