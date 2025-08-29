Priyanshu Painyuli has begun shooting for Nishant Sharma’s thriller Pirates in Delhi. To play an ethical hacker, he learnt coding and familiarised himself with dark web jargon. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Gagan Arora

Going prepared to the sets is non-negotiable for Priyanshu Painyuli . The actor, who kicked off the shoot of Pirates in Delhi two weeks ago, says that he learnt the basics of coding and familiarised himself with the jargon of the dark web to portray an ethical hacker in Nishant Sharma’s directorial venture. Painyuli shares that he goes “all in” for his characters, be it in terms of physical transformation or learning a dialect. He followed the same approach for Pirates too.

Painyuli shares that he goes “all in” for his characters, be it in terms of physical transformation or learning a dialect. He followed the same approach for Pirates too.

“In the film, I’m playing an ethical hacker, and it was important for me to understand how such a mind operates. That’s why I took up coding lessons and started learning the jargon of the dark web. I didn’t want to just mimic keystrokes on screen. I wanted to know what I was doing and saying,” he says.

The actor is joined by Chandan Roy Sanyal and Gagan Arora in the thriller that explores cyber warfare and identity theft.