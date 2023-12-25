Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony on Sunday evening. The couple shared first pictures on social media

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan marries Sshura Khan, see FIRST pics

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married on Sunday This is Arbaaz`s second marriage. He was earlier married to Malaika Arora Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of a film

Producer-actor Arbaaz Khan on Sunday married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. The wedding festivities kicked off in the afternoon. Paps, who were stationed outside the residence, captured glimpses of the guests on their cameras.

Late on Sunday evening, the newlyweds took to their social media handle to share their first pics as a married couple. In the pictures, the lovely couple are seen dressed in gorgeous bridal wear. While Arbaaz opted for a floral printed suit, Sshura made for a stunning bride in a pastel lehenga with heavy embroidery work.

Sharing the pictures, Arbaaz Khan wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

While arriving at Arpita's house, prodcuer-ctor Arbaaz Khan and make-up artist Sshura Khan were clicked who came to the residence separately.Arbaaz was seen donning a black t-shirt that he paired with jeans. On the other hand, Shura was decked up in a pastel hijab.

Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Aripta's house.Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

Raveena, who attended the ceremony with her daughter Rasha, also congratulated the couple on social media.Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Shura.

"Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan! [?]," she captioned the post.A day before his wedding, Arbaaz attended the Mumbai Police annual event, Umang, and on the red carpet, he was teased by paparazzi about the wedding.

A video showed Arbaaz walking the red carpet at the event and being asked by the photographers if reports of his marriage were true. He gestured at them to keep it quiet.Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

(With inputs from ANI)