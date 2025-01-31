Shweta Rohira and Pulkit Samrat got married in 2014. She is the rakhi-sister to superstar Salman Khan. They called it quits in 2015. Shweta took to Instagram and shared details about her accident

Pulkit Samrat, Shweta Rohira Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Pulkit Samrat's ex-wife meets with a road accident: ‘Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed’ x 00:00

Shweta Rohira, the former wife of Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, who often shares motivational content on social media, met with a horrific road accident. She took to Instagram and narrated it with a touch of Bollywood citing Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Om Shanti Om. Shweta wrote the caption alongside a photo from the hospital bed where she can be seen covered in bandages for fractured bones and a bruised lip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shweta Rohira on her road accident

Shweta took to Instagram and wrote, “Life is full of surprises, isn’t it? One moment, you’re humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, “Hold my chai,” and sends a bike your way. For no fault of mine, I found myself going from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landing straight into a forced rest mode.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Rohira (@shwetarohira)

She continued, “Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed—this wasn’t in my to-do list. But hey, maybe the universe thought I needed a lesson in patience or just wanted me to star in my own mini-soap opera, complete with hospital drama. The truth is, sometimes life shakes us to break us, only to rebuild us stronger. After all, destruction paves the way for construction. And while it hurts now, I know this is just a chapter, not the whole story.”

“So here I am—living with faith, holding on to hope, smiling through the pain (okay, trying to), and reminding myself that this too shall pass. Life throws curveballs, but as they say in the movies, “Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost.” To anyone going through tough times, remember: surrender to the moment, take it one day at a time, and trust the process. Pain is temporary, but resilience is forever,” added Shweta.

Shweta Rohira and Pulkit Samrat’s relationship

Shweta Rohira and Pulkit Samrat got married in 2014. She is the rakhi-sister to superstar Salman Khan. They called it quits in 2015. Shweta blamed Pulkit's Sanam Re co-star Yami Gautam for ruining her marriage and branded her as a "home-breaker."

Pulkik is now married to Kriti Kharbanda. They tied the knot in 2024. Meanwhile, Yami is married to director Aditya Dhar.