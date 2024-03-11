Pulkit Samrat reaches Delhi for his wedding with Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot this week. The groom-to-be was seen arriving in Delhi ahead of the wedding

Pulkit Samrat

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, are all set to tie the knot. While the couple has not made an official announcement, their wedding invite had gone viral on social media a couple of days ago. Now, Pulkit Samrat was seen arriving at Delhi airport on Monday evening. He was seen arriving solo at the airport.

Acording to reports, the couple is likely to exchange vows in forthcoming days at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.

According to a report in News18, the couple will begin their wedding festivities on March 13 and will end on March 16. A source close to the couple told the portal, "The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart next Wednesday (March 13) and will run till March 16. March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital.”

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira. The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Days shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March.

"Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.