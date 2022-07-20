Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
SC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all Uttar Pradesh FIRs, disbands SIT
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Punjabi lyricist Jaani injured in accident

Punjabi lyricist Jaani injured in accident

Updated on: 20 July,2022 02:41 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
IANS |

Top

Police said prima facie signal jumping of the red light appears to be the cause of collision between Jaani's SUV and a Ford Figo

Punjabi lyricist Jaani injured in accident

Jaani. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Jaani


Punjabi lyricist and music composer Jaani Johan was injured along with others when their SUV, which is believed to be moving at breakneck speed, lost control in a collision in Punjab's Mohali.

Police said prima facie signal jumping of the red light appears to be the cause of collision between the SUV and a Ford Figo.

The collision was so powerful that the cars flipped thrice. However, the airbags of both vehicles saved the lives.


Also Read: Kartik Aaryan basks in Haryana sunset while shooting for 'Shehzada'

The 33-year-old lyricist from Gidderbaha and two other occupants were taken to a private hospital in Mohali, while passengers of the other vehicle received minor injuries.

The singer, who suffered injuries on his neck and back, and his friend were sitting in the back seat, while the driver was on the wheel of Toyota Fortuner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK