75 years of independence: Iconic Punjab Mail, CSMT in countdown for celebrations

Punjab Mail takes 32 hrs and 35 minutes to cover the 1,930 km between Mumbai and Firozpur Cantonment with 52 intermediate stops

The iconic 110-year-old Punjab Mail and UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have found mention in countdown celebrations of 75 years of independence.

As a part of the event, the station will be lit up with special flagging off of the Punjab Mail Express train on Monday.

“As the country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, many programmes are being organised by the Central Railway, Railway Protection Force (RPF) since July 1. The Indian Railway is celebrating the iconic week of ‘Azadi ki Rail Gaadi aur Station’, and Mumbai CSMT station is one among the 75 railway stations and Punjab Mail among the 27 trains selected on Indian Railways for the occasion. The iconic station will be illuminated, and the historic train will be decorated and flagged off amid various cultural activities in the presence of various dignitaries,” a CR spokesperson said.

“While the Mumbai CSMT has played key role in the freedom movement, the iconic Punjab Mail train is also one of the oldest trains running on Indian Railways that used to run all the way to Peshawar in today’s Pakistan and has completed 110 years in 2022,” an official said.

He also said that the Punjab Limited used to run on fixed mail days from Bombay's Ballard Pier Mole station all the way to Peshawar, via the GIP route, covering the distance of 2,496 km in about 47 hrs. The train comprised six cars: three for passengers, and three for postal goods and mail. The three passenger carrying cars had a capacity of 96 passengers only.

“During the pre-partition period, the Punjab Limited was the fastest train in British India. The Punjab Limited's route ran over GIP track for the large part, and passed through Itarsi, Agra, Delhi and Lahore, before terminating at Peshawar Cantonment. The train started originating and terminating at Bombay VT (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai) from 1914. The train then loosely came to be known as the Punjab Mail, rather than Punjab Limited, and became a daily service,” the official he added.

Today, the Punjab Mail takes 32 hrs and 35 minutes to cover the 1,930 km between Mumbai and Firozpur Cantonment with 52 intermediate stops.

“Mumbai CSMT and Punjab Mail capture that unique spirit of commemoration of India’s 75 years of Independence,” the official added.

