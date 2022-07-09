Mumbai: CSMT surgery on without affecting train traffic

Project is aimed at accommodating longer trains, increase carrying capacity

The work involves dismantling existing railway lines, moving and shifting them and extending platforms

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station, city’s largest rail terminus, is currently undergoing one of its biggest surgeries of extending existing platforms and that too without hampering traffic movement. Once the work is complete, the station will be able to accommodate longer outstation trains, increase carrying capacity, and lower passenger waiting lists.

The work involves dismantling existing railway lines, moving and shifting them and then undertaking the civic work of extending the platforms. One of the most challenging tasks is to keep outstation and local traffic moving without cancellations.

Longer trains will also need to change yard lines at CSMT, which also means that the existing yard would need to be remodelled to accommodate the new changes. Hence, along with platform work, yard remodelling is also being done simultaneously. Currently, platforms 10 and 11 could handle only 13-coach trains while platforms 12 and 13 were equipped to handle 17-coach trains.

“It is a massive project worth R62.43 crore that was originally sanctioned in 2015-16. The work involves extending platforms 10 and 11 by 382 metres and later platforms 12 and 13 by 305 metres. But this also means pushing the yard a bit towards north and hence the work has been clubbed together with yard remodelling,” a top official said.

He added, “Work is being taken up in two phases—first of platforms 10 and 11 and later of platforms 12 and 13. The existing platforms 10 and 11 are just 298-metres long and are being extended to 680 metres. Platforms 12 and 13 are currently 385-metres long and they are being extended to 690 metres to accommodate longer trains.”

He elaborated that phase one includes removal of 30 overhead wire masts, 37 signalling equipment, nine engineering obstructions like pit lines, washing pits and dismantling 18 turnouts. Phase two also has massive changes, including removal of signalling equipment, overhead wire infra and track turnouts.

The entire work is targeted to be completed within a 24-month timeframe by 2024.

Rs 62.43 cr

Estimated cost of the project