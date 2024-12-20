November 1st, 2024, was a blockbuster day on BookMyShow, shattering records with a whopping 2.3 million tickets sold in just 24 hours!

Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the most-watched movie of the year

As 2024 draws to a close, BookMyShow unveils #BookMyShowThrowback, a look back at a year that has been nothing short of transformative for entertainment in India. From iconic cinematic experiences to electrifying live events and a surge in on-demand streaming, this was the year India truly lived its entertainment dreams - and then some, a testament to the evolving and insatiable appetite of Indian audiences for all things entertainment.

Leading the cinematic charge was Pushpa 2: The Rule, a film that redefined Indian storytelling, becoming the most-watched movie of the year and drawing in 10.8 lakh solo viewers. November 1st, 2024, was a blockbuster day on BookMyShow, shattering records with a whopping 2.3 million tickets sold in just 24 hours!

Nostalgia took center stage with re-releases like Kal Ho Na Ho, Rockstar and Laila Majnu, turning theatres into time machines for fans revisiting beloved classics. Meanwhile, international blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire set screens ablaze with high-octane excitement. The passion of India’s moviegoers was unmatched, with one cinephile setting a jaw-dropping record of watching 221 movies.

Nick Jonas to Ed Sheeran - international live acts

On the live front, 2024 was a symphony of moments that left audiences awestruck. 2024 saw BookMyShow offering a wide platter of an extraordinary 30,687 live events across 319 cities, marking a remarkable 18% growth in India's live entertainment consumption in 2024.

The year began with Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers captivating India at Lollapalooza India 2024, a debut met with deafening chants of “Jiju, Jiju”. Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh’s collaboration became the talk of the nation, setting new records and raising the bar for global-meets-local performances. Maroon 5 made waves by filling arenas on a Tuesday evening, proving that weekday concerts can be just as electric. The year crescendoed with Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme delivering unforgettable performances at Bandland 2024 that had fans headbanging into 2025.

Music tourism surged, becoming one of the defining trends of the year. Over 4,77,393 fans traveled outside their cities to attend live music events. Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India saw fans from over 500 cities and 28 States making their way to Ahmedabad, a testament to the magnetic pull of live entertainment. Tier 2 cities experienced a dramatic 682% growth in live events, including markets like Kanpur, Shillong and Gandhinagar, signaling a democratisation of entertainment access across the country.