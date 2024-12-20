Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 got into a disagreement with PVR Inox. Following this the film was temporarily prevented from being screened in theatres. The film has become the biggest box office success the country has seen

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' is breaking record at the box office. It has become the highest grossing Indian film and is still running successfully in theatres. Amid this, it has been reported that the film has been pulled out of PVR Inox in their chains across North India.

Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan took to X and shared a post regarding the same. "Pushpa 2 was removed from all PVR INOX chains in North India from tomorrow," he wrote.

However, hours later the issue between PVR INOX and the makers of the film was resolved and the movie screening was resumed.

“BREAKING: Pushpa 2️⃣ PVR INOX agreement issue now resolved✅ Shows opening slowly one by one⏳," he wrote.

Pushpa 2 crosses Rs 1500 cr in 14 days

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has cemented its place as one of the most iconic milestones in Indian cinema, shattering records with its phenomenal box office performance. Released as the ultimate mass entertainer with Icon star unbeatable swag of Pushparaj, the film has captured hearts across the nation, driven by exceptional word-of-mouth and the sheer power of compelling storytelling. With the film, Allu Arjun has emerged as the biggest star. Garnering universal acclaim, the film has amassed an extraordinary ₹1500+ crore worldwide in just 14 days, redefining cinematic success.

Taking to their social media, the makers celebrated this magnificent feat with an amazing video featuring Pushparaj.

Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2's blockbuster success

Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa 2 attended the movie's success meet in the national capital where he expressed his gratitude to the audience for showering love on them.

"I have to say something about the box office number. The number you see is a reflection of the people's love. The numbers are temporary but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever, thank you for that love," he said.

"I always believe that numbers have to be broken and yes, it is nice to be in this spot...to enjoy this state. Probably for 2-3 months, I'd like to be on this spot and enjoy these records. However, within 2-3 months, hopefully by next summer, I would want these records to be broken. It doesn't matter which film industry, be it Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi. It does not matter but I want these records to be broken," Allu Arjun added.