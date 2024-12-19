Atlee, the director of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Jawan, recently clarified in a statement that Varun Dhawan's Baby John is not facing a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Posters of Baby John and Pushpa 2 (pic/Instagram)

Filmmaker Atlee's much-awaited action drama film starring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh is slated to hit the cinemas on Christmas. However, speculations are that the movie will face tough competition as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 is still ruling the box office. Pushpa 2: The Rule had a worldwide release on December 5, 2024, and has collected over Rs 1400 crore.

Atlee clarifies Baby John is not clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Despite this mega clash, Atlee is confident of the success of Baby John and dismissed the idea of a 'clash' between the two films. At a recent press meet, the Jawan director provided a clarification on why he thinks it is not a clash. The director said, "It’s an ecosystem. Me and Allu Arjun sir are very good friends. We’re releasing Baby John in the fourth week of December, not head-to-head. So don’t call it a clash. There’s no conflict here. We’re aware that Pushpa 2 shifted from August to December, and we’ve planned our release around Christmas. We’re all professionals, and we know how to handle this."

Atlee further shared the close bond between him and Icon-star Allu Arjun. The filmmaker said, “He congratulated me about the film and spoke to Varun. There’s great friendship and love in this ecosystem,".

Varun Dhawan's support towards Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun

Recently, when Allu Arjun was arrested, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan came forward to support the actor. While extending his condolences to the grieving family, Varun mentioned that it is unfair to solely blame one person for such an event. He said, "Har cheez ek actor apne par nahi le sakta hai. We can tell people around us. Jo hadhsa hua hai vo bohot dardnak hai, and I send my condolences, but at the same time blame mein sirf ek insaan par nahi dal sakta." Allu Arjun was arrested over a fan's death case in the stampede that occurred on the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

Baby John is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and his wife Priya under their banner A for Apple Studios in collaboration with Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studio and Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios. The film also features a cameo from Salman Khan and is slated to hit the cinemas on the occasion of Christmas hoping for enormous success.