Shreyas Talpade opened up on the hard work that went into his dubbing sessions for Pushpa 2 and also made a startling revelation of never meeting Allu Arjun to date

Shreyas Talpade, Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 Pic/AFP, Instagram

Shreyas Talpade, the Hindi voice of Pushpa, hasn't met Allu Arjun to date: 'We have never spoken'

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who has voiced the Hindi version of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 reveals he has never met the superstar to date. He is glad that people love his work and appreciate the effort that has gone into hours of dubbing sessions. Shreyas also opened up on doing the difficult scenes that involved chewing tobacco and smoking.

‘Wanted to justify Allu Arjun’s efforts’

In an interview with ETimes, Shreyas shared that there were no expectations the first time around, but after all the rage, there was some pressure. He said, “Most of my job was done by Allu Arjun. I just had to make sure that I justified the efforts he put up on screen. I've been getting some calls and messages after the press screening. I'm happy and humbled that my efforts have gone in the right direction and everyone is liking it."

Shreyas Talpade has never met Allu Arjun

Shreyas opened up on the hard work that went into his dubbing sessions for the sequel. He said, “This time, I did 14 sessions of two hours each. We worked on the minutest of the details. If I was not happy with a scene I'd do it again. There were times when I felt that my voice was not up to the mark so I stopped. I didn't want to compromise on the job.”

He also made a startling revelation of never meeting Allu Arjun to date. “Also, this time Pushpa is either drinking or chewing tobacco or even smoking at times. So, to match all of that was difficult. I put cotton in my mouth while dubbing those lines. I have never met Allu Arjun to date. We have never spoken. So, I don't know what was his feedback on this one. Last time, I heard him say very good things in the press about the dub,” added Shreyas.

The film, which continues the saga of Pushpa Raj's rise amid a world of crime, is expected to dominate the box office, fueled by its strong performances, gripping action sequences, and massive fan base. With the hype surrounding the film reaching new heights, Pushpa 2: The Rule is already being hailed as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.