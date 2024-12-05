Reports suggest that Pushpa 2 has been uploaded on several illegal sites, including Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda

Pushpa 2 poster

Listen to this article Pushpa 2 LEAKED online: Allu Arjun starrer available on illegal sites for free x 00:00

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule premiered in theatres on December 5, but just hours after its release, the film has been leaked online. Yes, you read that right—just as the first show of the film ended, the movie was uploaded on illegal sites and is available in multiple resolutions, including 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pushpa 2 leaked on illegal sites

Reports suggest that Pushpa 2 has been uploaded on several illegal sites, including Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda. Amidst this, there is concern about whether this leak will lead to a fall in the expected box office revenue, as search trends indicate a spike in queries like "Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Download," "Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie HD Download," "Pushpa 2 The Rule Tamilrockers," "Pushpa 2 The Rule Filmyzilla," "Pushpa 2 The Rule Telegram Links," and "Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Free HD Download."

This film leak has occurred amidst the controversy surrounding the overly high prices of film tickets. This hike in ticket prices received a thumbs up from the government, and while thanking the authorities, Allu Arjun tweeted, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry."

About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part, which revolved around power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel hit theatres today, December 5.

On Wednesday night, a premiere was hosted at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, and Allu Arjun himself attended to witness his much-anticipated film. However, the presence of the star caused the crowd to go berserk, leading to a stampede outside the theatre at RTC X Roads. Around 10:30–11:00 PM, a woman lost her life, and two others were injured in the incident.